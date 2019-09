D R Harris

Coconut Shampoo Bar

£8.95

Buy Now Review It

At D R Harris

The Shampoo Bar easily produces a voluminous lather making it a very economical and ecologically friendly method of hair-washing. Presented in an aluminium tin, it is the perfect travel companion. Coconut is ideal for those with sensitive skin or dry hair. Colourings are all from vegetable or food colouring sources.