SheaMoisture

Coconut Custard Make It Last Wash N' Go Defining Gel-oil

$11.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Love your Wash Nʼ Go but wish it would last longer? Our SheaMoisture 5 Step Make It Last style system is the answer! This rich gel-oil takes curls to the next level, with definition and soft hold. Coconut Oil and Kokum Butter blend with super-conditioning Coconut Milk and Plant Peptides in a special frizz-fighting formula that wraps strands in a protective shield, keeping curls defined, smooth and glossy.Key Ingredients:- Coconut: Rich in Vitamin E, conditioning fatty acids and natural triglycerides.- Kokum Butter: Rich in essential fatty acids, it helps support hair's elasticity- Plant Peptides: The building blocks of protein it helps coat hair strands to enhance curl definition. SheaMoisture's Story:Sofi Tucker started selling Shea Nuts at the village market in Bonthe, Sierra Leone in 1912. By age 19, the widowed mother of four was selling Shea Butter, African Black Soap and her homemade hair and skin preparations all over the countryside. Sofi Tucker was our Grandmother and SheaMoisture is her legacy. Through Community Commerce you help empower disadvantaged women to realize a brighter, healthier future. Ethically Traded Ingredients Sustainably Produced. Pioneering Community Commerce and Fair Trade Since 1912. Tested on the Tucker family for four generations. Never on animals.