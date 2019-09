Prada

Cloudbust-sole Plexi Sandals

£460.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Prada continues its futuristic inflection for SS19 with these black patent leather-trimmed sandals which are set on white Cloudbust soles. Plexi straps outlined heighten the retro verve and a rubber logo patch on the Velcro-fastening strap adds a signature finish. Wear them for a directional finish to new-season looks.