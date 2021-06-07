Melie Bianco

Claire Small Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag

Claire is an iconic style that's back for the fall. This shoulder bag is a baguette style that has been made of sleek and smooth non-toxic vegan leather. Adorned with a block push-lock closure. The slim strap can be adjusted to your desired length by the side buckle. Small size bag - 10" W x 4.5" H x 1.5" D Strap type - 17" - 21" adjustable shoulder strap Closure - push-lock closure Cotton lining, 1 interior zip pocket, 1 interior slot pocket Gold-tone hardware Weight - 1 lbs This item purchased online must be returned to the vendor by mail only. This item cannot be returned to Macy's stores. Material - vegan leather, polyurethane leather Care - wipe down with damp, warm cloth and gentle soap Imported Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11820123