Search
Products fromShopBeautyBody Care
Lush

Citrus Are Doing It For Themselves

$6.95
At Lush
Now this is a bubbleroon to celebrate. Grab this bathtime delight, crumble it under running water and indulge in intoxicating bubbles of lime, grapefruit and lemon myrtle oils, refreshing your skin and lifting your mood.
Featured in 1 story
Lush Just Dropped Bath Bombs Just For Mom
by Samantha Sasso