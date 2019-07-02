Amazon Fashion

Citerna Ladies 9 Ct Yellow Gold Hoop Earrings

£45.99

This product is highly polished gold hoop earrings elegantly crafted in high quality 9 ct yellow gold for a warm and classic tone. All possess beauty, rarity and durability. Adaptable enough to be worn every day or just for a special occasion, they are a enhanced way to add a shot of modern colour to neutral or classic looks. Every piece is presented in one of the beautiful gift boxes, keeping your jewellery sparkling and ready to wear.