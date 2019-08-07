Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Belts
B-Low The Belt
Circle Chain Belt
£148.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
Gold circle chain belt from B-Low The Belt featuring a curved structure, a hook & eye fastening, a textured style and a hanging detail.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Rixo London
Tanya – Gold Plated
£150.00
from
Rixo London
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Pieces
Ring Belt
$19.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Gap
Sun Bleached Belt
$29.95
from
Gap
BUY
DETAILS
Babaton
Topher Belt
$55.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from B-Low The Belt
DETAILS
B-Low The Belt
B-low The Belt Circle Chain Belt
£149.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
B-Low The Belt
Austin Belt
$128.00
from
B-Low The Belt
BUY
DETAILS
B-Low The Belt
Baby Farah Belt
$112.00
from
B-Low The Belt
BUY
More from Belts
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Sydney Belt Bag
$78.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS 4505
Mini Running Belt
£10.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Eoumy
Multilayer Metal Link Chain Waist Belt
$9.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Uniqlo
Vintage Belt
£24.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted