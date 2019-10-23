William Vintage

Christian Dior London Side-bow Gathered Gown

$10166.00

At Matches Fashion

The relaxed-hourglass silhouette of William Vintages procured black Christian Dior London gown denotes the aesthetic of Yves Saint Laurent who became creative director following Dior's death in 1957 and reimagined the iconic New Look in more fluid proportions. Its crafted in the UK from lustrous taffeta with a bateau neckline and balloon skirt, gathered at the waist and side then accented with bows codes seen in Laurents debut Spring Summer 1958 Haute Couture show and a boned net petticoat nips-in the waist aiding the voluminous finish. Style it with crystal-embellished earrings to bring an effortlessly dramatic note to contemporary occasionwear.