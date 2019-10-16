Erin Gates by Momeni

Cheetah Multi Faux Hide Area Rug

$269.99

Buy Now Review It

Artfully crafted of faux fur with humane design in mind Acrylic & polyester fibers create the impression of hair-on-hide, giving the rug the look of leather with a totally touchable texture Suede backing adds a supple finish to the underside of this decorative floorcovering A low pile height of 0.10" gives the rug the authentic look you're after Bring Erin Gates' Elements of Style into your home with the quality you've come to expect from the experts at Momeni Rugs