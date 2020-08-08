Jogita Art Studio

Ceramic Farmhouse Mug

$32.00

Shipping in the COVID-19 Standard shipping: 1. In Europa for standard shipping I use UPS standard shipping, so You get Your order within 5 days. 2. For overseas- USA, Canada, etc. I will use standard post shipping, and due COVID-19 there can be delays. 4 weeks, even more. Express shipping: I will use UPS express shipping, and You get Your order within 2-5 days ------------------------------------------------- Handmade ceramic mug for Your hot drink. Wheels thrown ceramic mug, made from white stoneware. with milk white glaze and blue rim. Dimensions: Hight: 10 cm/ 4" Width: 8.5 cm/ 3.5" Thank You for coming to my shop! :)