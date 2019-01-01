Iris Hantverk

A classic cleaning tip is to place red cedar in the wardrobe, letting the fragrance work as a natural pest repellent. With these balls made of red cedar wood, wardrobes and dressing rooms will get a refreshing scent. Place the balls in the wardrobe, make sure not to put them directly on any textile, since the wood might leave grease stains. When the scent wears off, sand them lightly down with fine sand paper, and they are as good as new again. Diameter 1.5 cm Includes 15 pieces Delivered in a small bag for storage Wood 100%