Catrice

Catrice True Skin High Cover Concealer

$7.00

HIGH COVERAGE, WATERPROOF FORMULA: The waterproof formula practically melts into the skin without settling into the fine lines, yet still provides outstanding coverage. Ideal for normal to dry skin types, the Catrice True Skin High Cover Concealer pairs perfectly with our True Skin Hydrating Foundation! NO MASK-LIKE EFFECT! This longlasting, matte and natural finish with hyaluronic acid moisturizes for up to 18 hours and combines excellent coverage with a lightweight texture and optimal care. CLAIMS: Gluten free, vegan, paraben free, oil free, acetone free, alcohol free, waterproof. Made in Italy. A CLEANER STANDARD: At Catrice Cosmetics, we are committed to a cleaner standard. This means communicating to you what’s in our products and what’s NOT in them. Check out the item description below to see the full list of how/why we’re clean. CRUELTY FREE: Catrice Cosmetics is certified and acknowledged by PETA as a cruelty-free brand. We do not test any of our products on animals, and never have.