Products from
Shop
Accessories
Sunglasses & Eyewear
& Other Stories
Cat Eye Sunglasses
$19.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Large framed cat eye sunglasses. 100% UV protection Lens category: 3
Featured in 1 story
& Other Stories' Wedding Collection Is Here
by
Eliza Huber
Prada
Cat Eye Acetate Sunglasses
$335.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
ASOS
Metal Nose Bridge Kitten Sunglasses
$17.41
from
ASOS
BUY
Oliver Peoples
Gwynne
$435.00
from
Oliver Peoples
BUY
Dries Van Noten by Linda Farrow Gallery
Cat-eye Acetate Sunglasses
$370.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts
£20.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Criss Cross Lace Up Heeled Sandals
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Oversized Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Cashmere Turtleneck Snood
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Donni
Coral Sunglasses Chain
$75.00
from
Donni
BUY
Carolina Lemke
Bonnie
$75.00
$37.50
from
Carolina Lemke
BUY
Quay Australia
Noosa Sunglasses
$55.00
$44.00
from
Quay Australia
BUY
Weekday
Jet Slim Sunglasses
£18.00
from
Weekday
BUY
