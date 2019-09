Stella McCartney

Cat-eye Metal Sunglasses

£155.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Stella McCartneys contemporary approach to classic silhouettes is seen with these gold-tone metal sunglasses. Made to a geometric cat-eye shape, the open top style has slim tortoiseshell-acetate tips and comes with green-tinted lenses that offer high-UV protection. Team them with a tailored ensemble for a smart finish.