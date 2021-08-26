Kinto

Cast Iced Tea Glass

£5.50

Buy Now Review It

At Artysan

Cast water glass 350ml. Cast gives ease and grace to your movements, as the proportion of each item has been carefully considered for different purposes. The rim of the cup spans slightly outwards so that drinks flow smoothly into your mouth with a slight tilt. Elegant yet functional, the items are great for use in various scenes. Details: - Material: Clear Glass - Dimensions: _82 x H106 mm / 350 ml - Care: Heat-resistant glass/ Microwave and dishwasher safe In Stock - Ready to Ship