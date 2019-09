Ganni

Cashmere Knit Pullover

£370.00

Description Colourful striped knit with rib trim spun from the finest cashmere.< This sweater is from the exclusive Special collection, and is only available at GANNI.com and in GANNI Stores Details & Care 100% Cashmere Hand wash cold Size & Fit Total length (size 36): 57 cm. Chest (size 36): 92 cm. Bottom width (size 36): 84 cm. Sleeve length incl. shoulder (size 36): 73,5 cm. Fits true to size, take your normal size.