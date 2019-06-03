Mercury Row

Casady Tv Stand

$219.00 $107.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Bring modern flair and airy appeal to your living room layout with this streamlined TV stand, sized to accommodate flat-screens up to 42". Founded atop four metal hairpin legs in a gunmetal gray finish, its top is crafted from manufactured wood with laminate in a neutral tone that’s versatile enough to complement any color palette you pick. Two open cubbies with cable-management cutouts provide a place for a DVD player, a video game console, and other entertainment essentials. Assembly is required.