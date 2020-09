Veronica Beard

Carito Checked Cotton Shorts

$350.00 $245.00

Buy Now Review It

At mytheresa

Veronica Beard's shorts have been crafted in the USA from weighty cotton with a touch of stretch for added comfort. They're detailed with a bold black and white check pattern and have fold-up hems for a polished finish. Emulate the label's lookbook and wear yours with a sharp blazer.