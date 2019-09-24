Search
Products fromShopBeautyHair Care
Cantu

Cantu Coconut Curling Cream

$5.99
At Target
Show your locks some love with Cantu Coconut Curling Cream. This nourishing hair care product hydrates and defines your curls using the natural powers of rich shea butter and coconut.
Featured in 1 story
17 Beauty Products That Black Girls Live By
by Khalea Underwood