Stand Studio

Camille Cocoon Oversized Faux Shearling Coat

£349.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Stand Studio's specialty is creating outerwear that works for any occasion. Cut from faux shearling with a little wool, this endlessly versatile 'Camille Cocoon' coat is every bit as enveloping as the name suggests. Wear it with: Petar Petrov Sweater, The Row Pants, Stella McCartney Flats.