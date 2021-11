Halston

Cai Sequin Dress

$495.00

Buy Now Review It

At Halston

DETAILS The Cai long-sleeve cocktail dress is saturated in light-catching silver sequins, perfect for dancing. This mini style is finished with a cowl back and hook-and-eye closure. Style with strappy sandals to complete the look. Style #: 1016443 FIT Mini length Relaxed fit Model is 5'11 and wearing a size 2 COMPOSITION Sequins on stretch mesh 100% nylon Lined