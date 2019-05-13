Mercury Row

Caddell 2 Piece Nesting Tables

$69.00 $34.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

We love nesting tables. Why? Because they keep their promise. When they say they’ll be functional, unobtrusive, and space-conscious, they are! Like this two-piece set, for instance: Perfect displayed as a pair or split up and stationed in separate spaces, these nesting tables offer a convenient spot to stage lamps and decor or set down drinks and TV remotes. Both tables showcase distressed wood tops with clean-lined steel frames, bringing airy, rustic style home.