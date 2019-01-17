Amika

Bust Your Brass Cool Blonde Shampoo

$20.00

An ultra-violet, brass-busting shampoo that delivers bright and shiny, cool-toned results—perfect for blonde, silver, and gray color hair, whether natural or enhanced. Key benefits: - Ultra-violet formula counteracts harsh brassy tones - Brings out color, shine, and softness in all shades of natural and color-treated hair - Fortifies hair with nutrients like protein, vitamin A, D, E, B, amino acids, and minerals If you want to know more… How blonde keeps its cool. Ultra-violet, brass-busting formulas let hair stay bright and light. Amika Bust Your Brass Cool Blonde Shampoo delivers bright and shiny, cool-toned results—perfect for blonde, silver, and gray color hair, whether natural or enhanced. What it is formulated WITHOUT: - Parabens - Sulfates - Phthalates What else you need to know: This product is formulated without MIT/MCI, artificial colors, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban, aluminum, talc, and have less than one percent synthetic fragrances. Sea buckthorn berry (also known as obliphica) is included in all of Amika’s haircare and styling products. It contains over 190 biologically active compounds, including vitamin C (15 times more than an orange), vitamin A (three times more than a carrot), and vitamin E. It also has high concentrations of the rare omega-7, making up 40 percent of the berry. Typically only found in fish oil, omega-7 keeps free radicals at bay and promotes the production of collagen, a key building block for skin, hair, and nails. Sea buckthorn has been thoroughly researched in over 130 modern scientific studies that have found that this berry promotes health. Women throughout the ages have used the obliphica berry to protect themselves against the ravages of the sun and the elements. Founded on tradition and now based on extensive scientific research, sea buckthorn is one of the biggest fun