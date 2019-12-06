Burt's Bees®

Burt’s Bees Tips And Toes Kit Holiday Gift Set

$13.79

Pamper hands and feet with Burt's Bees Tips and Toes Gift Set which includes 5 trial size hand and foot favorites, plus a Pomegranate Lip Balm. Almond and Milk Hand Cream, Honey and Grapeseed Hand Cream, and Hand Salve moisturize dry hands, while Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream softens cuticles and nourishes nails. Feet also get spoiled with rejuvenating Coconut Foot Cream, and you can kiss dry lips goodbye, and add a hint of color, with revitalizing Pomegranate Lip Balm. This Burt's Bees Tips and Toes Kit provides serious softening and hydrating for dry skin, and makes the perfect birthday or holiday present. Plus, the sweet packaging is designed to be gift ready so you can skip the wrapping. Give the gift of nourishment with Burt's Bees gift sets.