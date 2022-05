The Creme Shop

Details The Crème Shop BT21 SMOOTH Like Baby MANG Printed Essence Sheet Mask has collagen that softens the appearance of fine lines. PHA gently exfoliates, while a Superberry trio of Açaí, Prickly Pear, and Goji Berry promote a dewy glow. Key Ingredients Collagen - plumps PHA - smooths Superberry Blend - brightens