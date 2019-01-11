Search
Lart

Brown Croc Embossed Shoulder Bag

$238.00
At Pixie Market
Chic brown embossed croc boxy bag with dual long shoulder straps and short handle. Brand Lart 100% leather with lining L 6.5" W 5.5" H 9" Boxy shape Faux- crocodile Can be held or worn over the shoulder or across the body
