Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Our Favorite Metallic Pieces
PrettyLittleThing
Bronze Metallic Cowl Neck Strappy Bodycon Dress
$18.00
Buy Now
Review It
At PrettyLittleThing
CLU1678 Bronze Metallic Cowl Neck Strappy Bodycon ... (visit site URLs for full description)
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
R13
Long Silk Slip Dress
$695.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Callipygian
Polka-dot Crepe Maxi Dress
$295.00
$118.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
DETAILS
Bershka
Short Polka Dot Dress
$55.90
from
Bershka
BUY
DETAILS
Sister Jane
Midi Dress With Peplum Hem In Contrast Star Print
$119.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from PrettyLittleThing
DETAILS
PrettyLittleThing
Yellow Floral Embroidered Sleeveless Jumpsuit
$70.00
from
PrettyLittleThing
BUY
DETAILS
PrettyLittleThing
Wide-leg Pants
$20.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
PrettyLittleThing
Plus Slinky Duster Coat
$32.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
PrettyLittleThing
Stripe Halterneck Cut Out Swimsuit
$35.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Sandy Liang
Bader Dress
$395.00
from
Sandy Liang
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Puff Sleeve Linen Wrap Mini Dress
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Long Linen Dress
$89.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Tunic With Embroidery
$69.98
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted