Staud

Britt Leather Mini Bucket Bag

$290.26

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Staud was founded on a commitment to creating accessible yet innovative pieces for the contemporary lady. Each piece is designed to forgo trends for timelessness. Crafted from croc-embossed leather, this Britt mini bucket bag from Staud features a tied top handle and a white bucket base with a contrasting black rim.