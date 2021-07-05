Wild Science Lab

Bright & Protect Trio

£84.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wild Science Lab

This Bundle contains: POWER SMOOTHIE Skin Polish 50ml (RRP £35) JUICE BOOST Brightening Serum 50ml (RRP £38) BRIGHT START SPF 30 UV Shield 50ml (RRP £39) Skin goals Radiant glow, even skin tone and texture, a balanced complexion, hydrated and plump looking. Skin status Dull skin texture, sluggish skin tone, uneven patches, dehydration and signs of fine lines and wrinkles. Skin solution POWER SMOOTHIE Skin Polish Our energising polish is a reset solution to revitalise the skin tone, refine texture and encourage a natural, healthy glow. Wake-up skin with an invigorating complex of exfoliating Bamboo, nourishing Evening Primrose oil, Meadowfoam Seed oil, Carrot Tissue and Organic Coconut oil together with a stimulating blend of 6 essential oils. help restore a smooth, radiant balanced complexion. JUICE BOOST Brightening Serum Our power serum is a daily reactivation solution to encourage a brighter, firmer and more hydrated complexion. Energise the skin with stabilised Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, Betaine and soothing organic Aloe Vera scented an uplifting blend of 6 essential oils to help regulate, soothe and tone. BRIGHT START SPF 30 UV Shield Our protective, energising moisturiser is a brightening, skin-quenching daily essential complex that helps neutralise the damaging effects of environmental skin stress. Protect and soothe skin health with essential, daily broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection, stabilised Vitamin C, an antioxidant Vitamin E, nourishing Sweet Almond oil and organic Aloe Vera, scented with a stimulating blend of 6 essential oils to help restore equilibrium, maintain daily defence and help boost natural healthy glow.