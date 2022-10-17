Rebecca Vallance

Bridal Silvie Feather-trimmed Sequined Minidress

$590.00

The Silvie minidress from Rebecca Vallance has an ostrich feather-trimmed hem and barely-there shoulder straps. Embellished with sequins all-over, it has a square neckline and a fitted waist. material: 95% polyester, 5% elastane trim: 100% ostrich feathers lining: fully lined care instructions: dry clean zipper, hook fastening Made in China Designer colour name: Off White