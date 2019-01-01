Color Wow

Brass Banned Correct And Perfect Mousse

$24.00

Color-treated hair is compromised and fragile. New mash up stylers are formulated to treat and help repair the hair during the styling process, so it can be gently coaxed rather than forced into style. Proprietary rosin-based foams restore elasticity, add bounce and style-memory without leaving hair stiff or sticky which can be dangerous for fragile color-treated hair. Non-drying formula is alcohol free. Brass-banned mousse for dark hair counteracts brassy tones, returning brown hair to its original richness and depth. Directions: shake well. Hold can upside down and dispense into palm. Apply evenly to damp hair and style as usual. Brand Story Color WOW, the first professional range of breakthrough haircare technologies that not only keeps your color first-day fresh but makes it easy to achieve sexy, shiny WOW style with hair that’s been compromised by color treatments