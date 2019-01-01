Search
Products fromShopClothingSweaters
Vince

Boxy Cashmere Sweater

$385.00$288.75
At Nordstrom
While this simple pullover is roomy enough for layering, you may just want to feel the luxuriantly soft cashmere knit right next to your skin."/
Featured in 1 story
Luxe Cashmere Sweaters For Every Budget
by Bobby Schuessler