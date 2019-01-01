Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Alison Lou
Bowtie Stack Ring
$575.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Alison Lou
Featured in 1 story
Pasta Earrings Are The Holiday Gift We Need
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Winden Jewelry
Bud Ring
$45.00
from
Winden Jewelry
BUY
DETAILS
Monica Vinader
Naida Mini Circle Open Ring
$240.00
from
Monica Vinader
BUY
DETAILS
Delfina Delettrez
Eye And Pearl Ring
$540.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
DETAILS
WWAKE
Eternity Triangle Ring, Black Diamond
$1782.00
from
Catbird
BUY
More from Alison Lou
DETAILS
Alison Lou
Medium Jelly Lucite And Enamel Hoop Earrings
£130.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Alison Lou
Mama 14-karat Gold Diamond Necklace
$890.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Alison Lou
Checker Signet Ring
£727.38
from
Alison Lou
BUY
DETAILS
Alison Lou
Checker Signet Ring
$950.00
from
Alison Lou
BUY
More from Rings
DETAILS
eBay
Vintage Gold Engraved Pattern Wedding Band
$22.00
from
eBay
BUY
DETAILS
J. Hannah
Demi Signet
$198.00
from
J. Hannah
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Metal Ring Set
$15.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Datter
Golden Protective Hand Ring
$73.29
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
17 Of The Best White Jeans To Start Wearing This Memorial Day
Finding the perfect pair of white jeans to round out your wardrobe can be an undeniably frustrating task. Between flimsy fabrics that highlight every
by
Us
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
These Are The 16 Styles That Are Selling Most On ASOS
When it comes to shopping, there are two routes you can take: investing in wardrobe staples or indulging in trends. Both have their obvious upsides, but
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted