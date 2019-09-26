Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Halogen
Bow Detail Fit & Flare Dress
$139.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Celebrate the return of Blair Eadie's more-is-more style with this playful and pretty dress starring her signature stacked bows down the bodice.
Need a few alternatives?
ModCloth
Classy Announcement A-line Dress
$129.00
from
ModCloth
BUY
RACHEL Rachel Roy
Plus Size Ruffled Sheath Dress
$119.00
from
Macy's
BUY
H&M
Patterned Silk Dress
$249.00
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Draped Dress
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Halogen
Halogen
Pleated Sleeveless Shift Dress
$99.00
$65.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Halogen
Short Sleeve Ruffle Hem Dress
$69.00
$45.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Halogen
Tori Mule
$89.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Halogen
Isabelle Pointy Toe Pump
$99.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Dresses
Finery London
Gracie Dress
$185.00
from
Finery London
BUY
Calvin Klein
Sequined Cocktail Dress
$26.85
from
eBay
BUY
Scoop
Midi Shirt Dress
$44.95
from
Walmart
BUY
Zara
Dress With Voluminous Sleeves
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted