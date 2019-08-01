Unbound

Booshies

At Unbound Babes

These flushable wipes are a quick, easy way to freshen up when you’re on the go or staying in bed all day. Unbound O-Factor Booshies can be used before sex, to clean up afterward and also double as a quick way to clean your toys after use. Made with aloe vera, vitamin e, chamomile, cucumber, witch hazel, and cocoa butter and lightly scented with geranium and sandalwood. What's with the name, you ask? Think of it as a portmanteau between booty and bougie. Basically, we kinda made it up and it’s fun to say. 'Nuff said. Deets Flushable Biodegradable pH balanced Paraben-Free Delightfully scented Each box contains 10 individually wrapped wipes Ingredients: Water, Polyglyceryl-6 Caprylate, Polyglyceryl-4 Caprate, Polyglyceryl-4 Cocoate, Polyglyceryl-6 Ricinoleate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Glycerin, Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Fruit Extract, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Bark/Leaf/Twig Extract, Disodium EDTA, Tocopheryl Acetate, Citric Acid, Phenoxyethanol , Benzyl Alcohol, Potassium Sorbate , Tocopherol, Fragrance