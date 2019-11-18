Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sleepwear
Eberjey
Bobby Pj Set
$139.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Fabric: Lightweight jersey Contrast piping Notched lapels and long sleeves Button placket and elastic waist Patch breast pocket Shell: 85% polyester/15% cotton Hand wash Imported, China Style #EBERJ41676
Need a few alternatives?
ALEXACHUNG
Doris Boxer Pyjama Set
C$265.00
from
ALEXACHUNG
BUY
ALEXACHUNG
Farrah Playsuit
C$317.00
from
ALEXACHUNG
BUY
Madewell
Knit Bedtime Pajama Top In Dot
$49.50
$34.99
from
Madewell
BUY
Gap
Stripe Ribbed Pajama Set
$69.95
$42.00
from
Gap
BUY
More from Eberjey
Eberjey
Bobby Pj Set
$139.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Eberjey
Anouk Underwire Bra
$56.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Eberjey
Anouk Lace Briefs
$38.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Eberjey
Hester Oversized Cardigan
$269.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Sleepwear
ALEXACHUNG
Doris Boxer Pyjama Set
C$265.00
from
ALEXACHUNG
BUY
ALEXACHUNG
Farrah Playsuit
C$317.00
from
ALEXACHUNG
BUY
ALEXACHUNG
Brady Pyjama Set
C$360.00
from
ALEXACHUNG
BUY
ALEXACHUNG
Marston Dressing Gown
$403.00
from
ALEXACHUNG
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted