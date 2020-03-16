Blueair

Blue Pure 411 Air Purifier, Small Room

$119.99

3-Part Filtration System Captures 99% of Common Airborne PM 2.5 Pollutants Such As Allergens, Odors, Smoke, Mold Spores, Dust Mites and Pet Dander Activated Carbon Filter Removes Common Odors Caused by Smoke, Pets, Cooking, Dorm Room Smells and Gases (VOCs) As Well as Smoke Caused by Wildfires. Washable Pre-Filter Captures Large Particles Such As Dust and Pet Hair and Can Be Changed to Match Any Décor. Dark Blue and Grey Pre-Filters Are Included and Other Colors Can Be Purchased Separately Quiet Operation Enabled by Advanced Filters That Allow for a Higher Air Flow at a Lower Noise Level. Sound Level: 17 – 46 Db(a) Designed for Small to Medium Rooms Between 100 Square Feet. and 175 Square Feet. (Aham Rated at 161 Square Feet) Make This Purifier Perfect for Small Bedrooms, Offices, Nurseries and Dorm Rooms. Air Inlet – 360 Degree Energy star rated for best in class energy performance. All filters are recyclable and suggested to be replaced every 6 months depending on use. Energy consumption - 1.5 - 10 W Breathe and sleep easier thanks to Blue Pure 411 air purifier. With a simple, user-friendly one-button control you can easily select from 3 different fan speeds all of which help to remove allergy causing pollutants and odors. The three-stage filtration process starts with a colorful, washable pre-filter which captures larger particles like dust and pet hair. The air then passes through both a particle and activated carbon filter which catches virtually every airborne particle: pollen, dust, pet dander, mold spores, smoke, allergens and bacteria. Get rid of everyday smells such as food and pet odors naturally without harsh chemicals that mask odors. Filtering air from all sides, millions of ultra-thin fibers of different layers make it less dense than ordinary filters resulting in less clogging, higher airflow and lower noise. In fact, on the lowest setting, the 411 is described as whisper-silent. This purifier is designed to fit into any room in your house with 2 different pre-filter colors included, blue and