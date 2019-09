Jacquemus

Blue 'les Mulles Bellagio' Sandals

£385.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Suede slip-on sandals in 'light' blue. Open square toe. Knotted detailing at vamp. Tan leather footbed. Woven leather trim in off-white at stiletto heel. Tan leather sole. Gold-tone hardware. Tonal stitching. Approx. 2.75" heel.