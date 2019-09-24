Search
Products fromShopBeautySkin Care
Belei

Blemish Control Oil-free Facial Cleansing Wipes (pack Of 2)

$10.00
At Amazon
Swipe away dirt and oil, and help keep skin clear of acne blemishes, whiteheads and blackheads, with these clarifying wipes. 2% salicylic acid treats acne pimples while you cleanse.
Featured in 1 story
Every Belei Product, Reviewed By Our Editors
by Karina Hoshikawa