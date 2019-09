Chinti & Parker

Black Cotton And Silk Floral Sun Dress

A fresh take on the perennial floral sundress, this pretty midi is printed with abstract daisies in varying shapes and sizes. Made from a light blend of silk and cotton, with grosgrain ribbon shoulder straps for a custom fit, this flattering black dress features a shirred bodice and a flowing skirt, finished with a romantic frilled hem. Let it bring a bohemian charm to your sunny-day style.