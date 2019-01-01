Search
Biwa Princess Pearl Necklace

$49.00
Biwa pearls are grown in mussels native to Lake Biwa in Japan. Their distinctive elongated shape creates interesting jewelry, like this princess
Leandra Medine’s Signature Jewels Have A Story
by Christene Barberich