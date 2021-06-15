Bissell

Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro All In One Wet Dry Vacuum

$299.99 $269.99

Buy Now Review It

Buy Bissell, save pets; Bissell donates up to 10 dollars to the Bissell pet foundation for every pet product purchase, upon activation. Swivel head. Vacuums and washes your floors at the same time. Power cord length: 25 feet Pet pro 2306A features a multi surface pet brush roll and pet hair strainer for easy multi surface cleaning. Safe for sealed hard floors and area rugs Pet pro 2306A includes specialized pet cleaning solution to help eliminate pet odors. Tank capacity - water tank - 28 ounce | Dirt tank - up to 14.5 ounce Pet pro multi surface pet brush roll uses an innovative microfiber and nylon brush to mop and pick up dry debris at the same time. Power rating: 4.4 amperes;Cleaning path width: 12 inch The Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro Multi-Surface Cleaner vacuums and washes floors at the same time and in one easy step The Tangle-Free Pet Brush Roll and innovative multi surface pet formula allow the CrossWave Pet Pro to clean better than a sponge mop and bucket in less time. The Tangle-Free Brush Roll scrubs to remove debris and minimizes annoying pet hair wrap. You can seamlessly switch between cleaning hard floors to area rugs by the Fingertip Controls, while delivering the right amount of formula to your floors with the On-Demand Formula Trigger. The Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro is safe for tile, sealed wood floors, laminate, linoleum, rubber floor mats, pressed wood floors, area rugs, and more. Two-Tank Technology keeps the cleaning solution separate from the dirty water to ensure a fresh mix of formula and water is always being used to clean your floors. The included pet multi-surface with febreze formula helps eliminate pet odors, so you will not need to ask the question “how do I remove pet odors from my floor?” After cleaning, the Pet Hair Strainer separates pet hair and large debris from the dirty water in your dirt tank, so hair and debris can be disposed into the garbage and not down your sink. The special Rinse and Clean Out Storage Tray helps you easily clean the machine out after use and store the brush rolls for next time The crosswave pet pro is truly a groundbreaking multi-floor cleaner that is a must-have for homes with or without pets. Bissell proudly supports Bissell Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets. When you buy a Bissell pet product, you help save pets, too. We’re proud to design products that help make pet messes, odors and pet homelessness disappear. Tested with hair length up to 8 inches. Measured by BTP0257 hard floor soil cleaning test. Certain trademarks used under license from the protecter and gamble company or its affiliates.