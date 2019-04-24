Birkenstock

Birkenstock Gizeh Birko-flor™

$99.95

Please be advised that the Birkenstock® Narrow width accommodates both traditional narrow and medium widths.The Birkenstock® Gizeh is perfect for warm days and evenings.Easy care Birko-Flor™ upper in a classic thong silhouette with an adjustable buckle for the perfect fit.Upper is made of acrylic and polyamide felt fibers with a leather-like texture on top and a soft fabric underneath against the skin.Anatomically correct cork footbed, crafted from cork that is 100% renewable and sustainable, encourages foot health.The suede lined, contoured footbed will mold to the shape of your foot creating a custom footbed that supports and cradles you each and every step.Raised toe bar is designed to encourage the natural gripping motion of your feet, exercising your legs and aiding circulation.Neutral heel profile and deep heel cup keeps the natural padding of your foot where it belongs, under the heel, distributing your body weight more evenly.Flexible EVA outsole offers lightweight, shock absorbing support with lasting durability.Dual layer Jute: top wicks away moisture while the bottom adds strength and makes resoling easy.You will enjoy your Birkenstocks for years because they can be repaired, resoled or even completely renewed.Heat Warning - Cork footbeds or EVA soles can be damaged by exposure to concentrated heat. Do not leave your footwear in direct sunlight or in closed cars on warm days. If your footwear becomes wet, allow it to air dry slowly, away from direct heat.Made in Germany.Product measurements were taken using size 40 (US Women's 9-9.5), width Regular. Please note that measurements may vary by size.Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.Measurements: Weight: 7 oz.