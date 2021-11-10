Mented Cosmetics

Better Setter Setting Spray

Better Setter Setting Spray by Mented Cosmetics provides the perfect finish to any makeup look. The alcohol-free formula & skin-loving ingredients lock your look into place without sacrificing moisture. It works for all skin types, creating a transfer-resistant seal so makeup stays in place all day. Benefits Transfer resistant Anti-aging Hydrating Key Ingredients Rambutan peel extract seals in moisture & supports natural ceramide production to promote a healthy skin barrier Vitamins C & E provide powerful antioxidant protection Coconut water is a powerful anti-aging and hydrating agent