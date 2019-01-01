NYX Professional Makeup

Best-selling Epic Ink Liner

$8.99 $6.29

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Just wing it with Epic Ink Liner! This pen makes drawing intensely pigmented lines a breeze. Featuring a slender and flexible brush tip, this fluid eyeliner also lets you achieve a defined and smooth satin finish. Control the thickness of your strokes by pressing down just a touch. Fine and natural, broad and bold - the look is always up to you.