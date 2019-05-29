Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Plus
Dresses
Eloquii
Belted Shirtdress With Contrast Stripe
$99.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Eloquii
Bring chic tailored vibes to your dress game with this contrast stripe shirt dress. Perfect for the office or afterhours.
Featured in 1 story
18 Belted Shirtdresses To Button Up Your Look
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Eloquii
Puff Sleeve Shirtdress
$79.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
EVRI
Colorblock High-low Midi Dress - Sizes 0x - 3x
$56.00
$32.99
from
Kohls
BUY
DETAILS
ModCloth
Essence Of Presence Chiffon Maxi Dress
$119.00
$59.99
from
ModCloth
BUY
DETAILS
Forever 21
Ombre High Neck Maxi Dress
$29.90
from
Forever 21
BUY
More from Eloquii
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Faux Leather Trench Dress
$129.94
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Belted Ribbed Midi Dress
$109.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Belted Mock Neck Dress
$94.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Reformation
Extended Size Alexandra Dress
$128.00
from
Reformation
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Curve Textured Midi Smock Dress
$60.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
R29 x ELOQUII
Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater Dress
$104.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
R29 x ELOQUII
Cowl Neck Slip Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
