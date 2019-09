Pixie Market

Belted Paper Bag Waist Pants

$99.00

Vintage-like white high waist trousers with brown faux leather belt . 100% cotton Faux leather belt Size small waist 34" hips 36"Size medium waist 37" hips 38"Length 39"Inseam 26"Model is wearing a size small and model's height is 5.9"Side pockets Paperbag high waist Comes with belt