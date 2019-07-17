Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Zara

Belted Embroidered Dress

$69.90$29.99
At Zara
Dress with round collar and V-neck front with full long sleeves with elastic cuffs. Smocked elastic detail at sleeves. Contrasting embroidery detail. Front slit. Front button closure with belt. MODEL HEIGHT: 5’ 10” (177 cm)
Featured in 1 story
28 Items To Buy Now From Zara's Summer Sale
by Eliza Huber