This Works

Beauty Sleep Kit

C$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Bestselling sleep hero Deep Sleep Pillow Spray contains a calming blend of lavender, vetivert, and chamomile essential oils to aid in relaxation to help calm a racing mind. For nights that require more help staying asleep, Sleep Plus Pillow Spray contains a slow release scent to help you stay asleep for longer and wake up feeling more refreshed.