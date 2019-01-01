Sachajuan

Beauty Bag Thickening Collection Small 235ml

£53.00

Ideal for fine and thinning hair types, Sachajuan's Beauty Bag Thickening Collection delivers long-lasting volume and texture for salon-worthy results. Achieve bigger, fuller locks with minimal effort. The Set Contains: Thickening Shampoo (100ml) A luxurious formula designed to effectively cleanse hair, whilst promoting a lifted, volumised finish. Utilising Sachajuan’s signature Ocean Silk technology, the shampoo rebuilds, repairs and maximises tresses to deliver thicker and boosted hair with enviable shine. Defends against heat styling damage for healthy, voluptuous locks. Thickening Conditioner (100ml) Powered by the brand's innovative Ocean Silk technology, the mineral-rich formula detangles and smooths hair for improved manageability. Working to revive limp, lifeless locks, the conditioner effectively replenishes and hydrates hair, whilst promoting a lifted, volumised finish. Expect full-bodied tresses with salon-worthy shine. Hair Powder (35ml) Dry and invisible, the weightless powder can be used to enhance volume and lift at the root, or for separation and structure in the lengths. Suitable for all hair types and colours, you can expect fuller, thicker locks with flexible movement and zero residue. Perfect for adding texture and definition to fine, flat locks.